Nico Perfetti, a singer-musician who is just 30 years old, is a famous musician, owns two flourishing enterprises and is stable financially. Nico grew up listening to a wide range of musical genres. Nico did not rely on others to help him establish himself as a singer/musician. On his own, he practised, composed music, penned lyrics, and recorded them. Nico released his music on Apple Music, one of the most popular music platforms available today.

Nirvana, Blackstreet Boys, and Foo Fighters are just a few of his favourite bands. Nico used to spend his college years writing lyrics in his books. It was only a hobby at the time. Nico eventually realised he wanted to pursue a career in music. The musician had plenty of time to work on interesting tunes during the lockdown.

Nico explains how he was able to bring out the best in himself during the pandemic: “From a professional standpoint, the pandemic has been extremely beneficial. I realised how much I have to offer the world, especially music fans. I’ve composed a lot of songs, and I’m planning to make some music videos for them. I’m hoping everything works out. I’m looking forward to my fans hearing my new music shortly.”

Nico Perfetti’s 2021 hits include Chilling, No More, Love, and many others. The musician is now working on new material and is planning to release a major album next year. In the last few months, he has pushed himself in doing his best. When asked how he manages to stay motivated, the singer shares, “When you are inspired and you know what you want and don’t want in life, inspiration is greater than motivation.”

As a young and thriving singer, Nico Perfetti is an inspiration to many aspiring musicians. When asked what advice he would give to those who want to establish their music career, the artist shares, “If you want to make your dreams come true, think outside the box. Dare to dream and start today. Don’t listen to anyone but your heart and stay focused. Failures will be a part of life, but don’t lose up. They help you become better.”

