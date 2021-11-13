Thunder Bay – Weather – The Weather Alerts and Winter Storm Warnings for most of Western and Northern Ontario have ended.

The OPP advise that all area highways have been re-opened. A collision on Highway 17 near the Junction with Highway 102 closed the road for several hours overnight.

#NWROPP All highways in the North West Region have been re-opened as of 2:56 pm today. If you plan on driving please pay attention to the changing weather patterns and drive in accordance with the road conditions and your abilities. ^mg pic.twitter.com/685drsao6X — OPP North West Region (@OPP_NWR) November 12, 2021

Roads will remain in less than perfect winter driving conditions – please drive safely and please decide how vital that highway trip is today.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

First winter storm of the season eases tonight. An additional 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected tonight resulting in total snowfall accumulations of 25 to 40 cm with locally higher amounts. The snow will taper to flurries tonight.

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times which could result in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow.

Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay will see mainly cloudy skies with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night will see continued clouds. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 9 in the evening.

Fort Frances

It will be mainly cloudy skies in Fort Frances for Saturday. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of light snow will be beginning in the afternoon. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning and minus 3 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

For Saturday night, periods of light snow should be ending near midnight then cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and snowfall total amounts of up to 2 centimetres are possible. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 10 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

The forecast for Sachigo Lake is for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning and minus 3 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies will continue Saturday night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Periods of light snow beginning near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning and minus 4 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries are forecast for Saturday night. Winds at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill near minus 9.

Winnipeg

Cloudy skies in Winnipeg with snow beginning in the morning. Amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected. Winds up to 15 km/h are forecast. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 12 in the morning and minus 3 in the afternoon.

Snow will be ending late in the evening in Winnipeg and then skies will remain mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 8 in the evening and minus 13 overnight.