Thunder Bay – Weather – A wet and wild Thursday with snow in the west and parts of the north, and lots of rain in Thunder Bay.

If you thought winter wasn’t coming, guess that wishful thinking is over.

Thunder Bay Outlook

For Friday, Thunder Bay will see periods of snow. Winds will not be as strong as Thursday. The wind will be from the north at 20 km/h late in the morning. The temperature will be steady near plus 2.

For Friday night there will be periods of snow ending late in the evening then mainly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Fort Frances Outlook

Periods of snow are forecast for Fort Frances on Friday. The snow should be ending in the afternoon then cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.

Cloudy skies for Friday night with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light after midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

First winter storm of the season expected today into Friday.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are possible by Friday evening.

A low pressure system will bring a mix of rain and snow to parts of northwestern Ontario. The mixed precipitation is expected to transition over to mainly snow this afternoon making for treacherous travel conditions. The snow is expected to slowly taper to flurries by Friday afternoon or evening.

Marten Falls Weather

Snow and local blowing snow are in store for Marten Falls on Friday. The weather service is calling for as much as ten centimetres of snow. Winds will be strong blowing from the northeast at 40 km/h and gusting to 60. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning.

Snow and local blowing snow with an additional two centimetres are expected on Friday night.

Winds will be from the north blowing at 40 km/h and gusting to 60. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 10.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki

First significant snowfall of the season expected through Friday. Snow is expected continue on Friday before tapering to flurries on Saturday.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm are possible by Friday evening in the swath of heaviest snow, which is most likely to occur south of Fort Hope and Ogoki. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times, which could result in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Periods of snow for Dryden and Vermilion Bay should be ending late in the afternoon then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Local blowing snow in the morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near minus 1. Wind chill near minus 11.

Friday night will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 9.

All school bus routes, with the exception of Pickle Lake bus PL81, will be cancelled on Friday, November 12 due to the current weather and road conditions, as well as the winter storm warning that remains in effect for the region.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

The first winter storm of the season expected to continue into Friday.

A low pressure system is bringing heavy snow to parts of northwestern Ontario. The heavy snow will taper to lighter snow or flurries Friday afternoon or evening.

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times which could result in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow. Total accumulations of 25 to 40 cm are possible by Friday evening however regions in the swath of heaviest snow could see local amounts of up to 50 cm.

Winnipeg Outlook

For Winnipeg, snow will be ending in the morning then mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries.

Skies will be clearing late in the afternoon. Wind will be from the north at 40 km/h and gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 in the afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 1 or low.

Friday night will see increasing cloudiness near midnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 15.