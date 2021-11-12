Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Winter conditions have caused the continued closure of highways across much of Western Ontario.
Highway 17 remains closed from Sistonen’s Corners to the Manitoba border.
Update: #Closure #Kenora #Hwy17 remains closed in both directions from Manitoba Border to Sistonens Corners due to poor road and weather conditions. #ONStorm #SeeSnowGoSlow https://t.co/AiSa8sWj6i https://t.co/bVHcifVvnM
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 12, 2021
Highway 11 remains closed as well from Fort Frances to Shabaqua Corner.
Update #Closure #FortFrances #HWY11 remains closed in both directions from Fort Frances to #Shabaqua due to weather conditions. #ONStorm https://t.co/lY8zpg1RoQ https://t.co/HB7Uwrw2KU
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 12, 2021
Highway 71 remains closed.
Update #Closure #FortFrances #HWY71, from Fort Frances to #Kenora, Hwy is fully closed due to poor conditions. #ONHwys #ONStorm #SeeSnowGoSlow https://t.co/gURZNZ8z4L
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 12, 2021
While the weather warnings and alerts for Thunder Bay have ended, the weather alerts and winter storm warnings for much of the region remain in effect.
Developing…