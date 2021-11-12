Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Winter conditions have caused the continued closure of highways across much of Western Ontario.

Highway 17 remains closed from Sistonen’s Corners to the Manitoba border.

Highway 11 remains closed as well from Fort Frances to Shabaqua Corner.

Highway 71 remains closed.

While the weather warnings and alerts for Thunder Bay have ended, the weather alerts and winter storm warnings for much of the region remain in effect.

Developing…