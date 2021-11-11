Thunder Bay – LIVING – COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of the 2021 Remembrance Day Service at the Fort William Gardens. NetNewsLedger has Livestreamed that service for years before COVID-19.

On Remembrance Day 2021, it is important to reflect on the efforts, dedication and determination of millions of men and women who across the globe rallied, fought, were wounded in battle or paid the ultimate sacrifice and died to defend the freedoms that we all, often today seem willing to take for granted.

The number of veterans from the great wars of the last century continue to slowly stand in remembrance of their friends and comrades in arms. Age is taking them from us.

Is Remembrance Day important? Every year growing numbers of people are participating in Remembrance Day activities. Every year there are fewer and fewer veterans from past wars alive to attend. In Thunder Bay, there are three services you can attend. There are a parade and service at Waverly Park on the north side of the city, Fort William Gardens plays host to Remembrance Day Services, and Mount McKay on the Fort William First Nation there is a service.

It is since 1914, the start of World War One, and it has been seventy-four years since the start of World War Two. The number of veterans who served in those two conflicts is slowly dwindling.

In World War One, the guns finally fell silent at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

Every year a large crowd gathers in Thunder Bay to join in sharing their respect for all of those brave airmen, soldiers, sailors and women who served in the military. From World War One, World War Two, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and all of the efforts of Canadian peacekeepers around the world answering the call for peace.

Lest We Forget!

In Flanders fields, the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.