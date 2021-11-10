Thunder Bay – LIVING – Knowing how to fix a bike has that universal cool factor that surfing does. Around here, bikes are a little easier to come by than waves!

Over the next four months, EcoSuperior and Community Spokes are offering a series of bike mechanic workshops from beginner to expert. Each workshop focuses on very specific skills and tasks, and will use shop bikes for participants to practice on. EcoSuperior knows how empowering it is to be able to fix or understand your bike better. Even the most basic skills can be critical for road or trail side break downs!

These workshops are being offered at Community Spokes, located at 303 Simpson St., and offers a very friendly and inclusive space for all members of the community.

November 20th is the next beginner workshop. Spots are limited so register soon!

Every workshop takes place on a Saturday from 10-1pm, costs $20/participant and is limited to 6 people per workshop, maximizing student/teacher time. A light lunch will also be served!

For those who are ready to level up and get their hands dirty, register for a workshop at ecosuperior.eventbrite.com.

Huge thanks to the City of Thunder Bay for subsidizing these workshops!