WINNIPEG – NEWS – The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit have identified Faye SANDERSON, 44, of Winnipeg as the victim of a homicide on September 21, 2021.

Investigators would like to thank the public for their assistance in helping to identify SANDERSON.

Winnipeg Police say that on September 21, shortly before 8:45 am, a fire occurred at 510 Young Street. A female victim, now identified as SANDERSON, was found deceased within the residence. It is believed that foul play was involved and that the fire had been deliberately set.

The Homicide Unit is continuing with this investigation, but no arrests have been made. They are again turning to the public to assist with any information that may advance this investigation. If you have video surveillance in the nearby area or have information about SANDERSON’s interactions before the fire;