Kenora – WEATHER – Winter appears ready to hit Western Ontario with a solid opening punch. A developing low pressure system is expected to bring heavy snow and blowing snow to parts of the region. Snow is expected to begin late Wednesday afternoon or evening and will quickly intensify Wednesday night.

This heavy snow will continue through Thursday before slowly tapering to lighter snow or flurries Friday afternoon or evening.

Winter storm warning in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Vermilion Bay

Dryden

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

This first winter storm of the season is expected late Wednesday into Friday.

The snow will be accompanied by strong winds at times which could result in reduced visibilities due to blowing snow especially on Thursday and possibly Friday.

Total accumulations of 25 to 40 cm are possible by Friday evening however regions in the swath of heaviest snow could see local amounts of up to 50 cm.

Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Wednesday evening.