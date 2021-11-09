Jungle Shiba has been receiving a lot of attention among the cryptocurrency community. The project is set to open public presale on November 16th, 7 PM UTC, and the investors are definitely keeping an eye out for this date.

Jungle Shiba brings you the edge when it comes to P2E ( Play 2 Earn ) games. They are hosting a huge tournament this month with massive give aways, and a total prize pool of around 20k USD. All you need to do to qualify for the tournament, is to be a token holder of at least 100 000 tokens and to score high!

The top 3 scorers of the game will be able to take home, huge cash ( well, crypto ) prizes to their wallets.

It seems like that the developers and the marketing team of Jungle Shiba has put in a lot of thought into this project. By visually checking their website, you can see that they paid attention to a lot of the lesser details, which make the gaming experience that much more glorious!

The rewards for playing the game are well thought out, and you are able to earn the JungleShiba tokens by simply playing the game and scoring high.

Earning money on the game is very straightforward and clear, the more you progress throughout the game, the more you can earn in the long run. The game has been originally coded from scratch, and it is very similar yet very different from Temple Run due to the fact that it focuses on collecting Shiba Tokens in the jungle. With the wilderness being a dangerous place, not everyone is going to make it out from the jungle. Will you simply give up or will you battle for 20k USD cash prize? The choice is yours!

With Play 2 Earn games and metaverse picking up a lot of steam lately, JungleShiba looks to position it self as one of the industry’s top games on Binance Smart Chain.

The game is rated 8.5/10 by many experts, and we can surely say that it is very addictive. So don’t forget to leave your house once in a while.

As we have heard, the Jungle Shiba Token will also have an NFT collection coming up in the early 2022, however, the developers are not commenting much about it as it’s going to be a surprise for all the holders.

Is playing the game, the only way to earn rewards?

The answer is no, Jungle Shiba is a reward token, meaning that you are able to receive token rewards by simply holding the tokens in your Metamask Or Trust Wallet.

If you are unaware of what Binance Smart Chain is or what a Meta Mask wallet is. It is a DEFI zone where you are able to purchase new cryptocurrency tokens, that have not been officially listed yet on big centralized exchanges such as CoinBase, Kraken, Binance and many others.

Obviously the decentralized exchange zone contains more risk due to a lot of projects being unvetted. That is why you must always do your own research before buying into any kind of a cryptocurrency. And never invest funds that you are not willing to part with.

All in all, Jungle Shiba Token has a bright marketing and developer team behind the token and they are planning to make a name for themselves in the Play 2 Earn crypto sphere.

The public presale is set to open on the 16th of November

