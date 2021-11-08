NIPIGON – NEWS – 2 persons have been taken into custody. Police would like to thank motorists for their assistance.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Nipigon Detachment are issuing a public alert in relation to an incident that occurred today, November 8, 2021 at approximately 8:30 am on Highway 17, east of Nipigon, Ontario.

The OPP say that two suspects; believed to be a male and a female were involved in a motor vehicle collision, a passing motorist stopped to assist. The suspects then assaulted the driver attempted to steal their vehicle. The victim was able to prevent the theft and the suspects fled. The suspects are believed to still be in that general area.

Police are asking travelling motorists not to pick up hitchhikers and if you do see anyone hitchhiking in that area, to call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.