THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Pope John Paul II was briefly the focus of a hold and secure by Thunder Bay Police.

The issue happened over a comment made on social media.

The incident is now over, police are no longer on the scene, and the Catholic School Board says all is safe.

In a statement, the board says, “As a precaution Pope John Paul II School Community school was placed in a Hold and Secure earlier this morning. The Hold and Secure has now been lifted with the guidance of the Thunder Bay Police Service. A comment made on social media has been deemed non-threatening to our school community, however the situation is currently being investigated”.

Developing…