Thunder Bay – Indigenous – Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) Executive Council will honour the contributions of Indigenous veterans on Indigenous Veterans Day today, and during Remembrance Day ceremonies across northwestern Ontario on Thursday.

“Throughout the years, hundreds of our members have stepped forward in defence of Canada and its interests during two World Wars and conflicts around the globe. We must always remember and be thankful for the great sacrifice of those who have fallen and those who continue to serve today,” says Grand Chief Derek Fox.

“This week we honour all of our fallen warriors and our many members who continue this proud tradition of service in the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Rangers, and police services across our Nations. While there may still be restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19, we encourage everyone to take time to honour veterans, and those who continue to serve, by keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

The Executive Council will participate in the following Remembrance Day (November 11) services:

Grand Chief Derek Fox will carry the NAN Veterans Eagle Staff and lay a wreath at the Mount McKay cenotaph at Fort William First Nation.

Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse will attend the national ceremony at Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Deputy Grand Chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum will attend The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 287 service in Timmins.

The NAN Veteran’s Eagle Staff was created in 2017, by families and communities from across NAN territory to honour our warriors. The Staff includes seven eagle feathers, each representing one of the Seven Grandfather Teachings.

The NAN Veterans Flag was adopted in 2009 to honour the significant contributions of NAN veterans in defence of Canada’s freedom and democracy.