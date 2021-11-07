Jordan Hansen finishes runner-up at final regular-season event of 2021 to inch within 68.66 points of No. 1 ranking in the race for the 2021 PBR Canada Championship

By Kacie Albert

YORKTON, Sask. – At the final regular-season PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Canada event of the 2021 season, young gun Ashton Sahli (Red Deer, Alberta) reached a critical career milestone. Going a perfect 2-for-2, Sahli captured his first victory with the league, winning the Touring Pro Division’s Yorkton Grain Millers Harvest Showdown to crack the Top 10 in the race for the year’s PBR Canada Championship.

The 21-year-old was quick to strike in the opening round of action at the Gallagher Centre, covering Urban Legend (CS Bucking Bulls) for a third-best 83 points.

Sahli then remained perfect in Round 2 when he covered Legend of Tomorrow (CS Bucking Bulls) for 82 points to clinch the win.

For his efforts, Sahli earned a critical 23 national points, climbing from No. 13 to No. 10 in the national standings. He now trails No. 1 Dakota Buttar (Kindersley, Saskatchewan) by 185.16 points.

The 2021 PBR Canada season will conclude on Nov. 12-13 for the PBR Canada National Finals, presented by Command Tubular Products, in Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place. The event will feature the largest purse of any PBR Canada National Finals in league history, set to award more than $175,000 in prize money.

Jordan Hansen (Okotoks, Alberta) continued his come-from-behind surge in the national standings Saturday evening in Yorkton, finishing third to further his stronghold on the No. 3 ranking in Canada.

As the only other rider to go a perfect 2-for-2, Hansen rode Bobcat (Lazy S Bucking Bulls) for 79 points in Round 1, before recording the high-marked ride of the evening when he won Round 2 with an 85.5-point score aboard Crossfire’s Black Jack (Lazy S Bucking Bulls).

The Albertan sensation netted 17 national points, and while he remained third in the national standings, he climbed within 68.66 points of No. 1 Buttar.

Weston Davidson (Strongfield, Saskatchewan) and 2017 PBR Canada Rookie of the Year Coy Robbins (Camrose, Alberta) tied for third, each scored 84.5 points in Round 2.

For Davidson, he rebounded from a hard-fought 7.93-second buckoff dealt to him by Spotted Nails (Vold Rodeo/Robinson) in Round 1, when he made the whistle aboard Power Play (Vold Rodeo), while Robbins shook off a 4.41-second buckoff aboard Wolf Bait (Vold Rodeo) when he went on to cover Edge of Tomorrow (Vold Rodeo/Robinson).

Each rider left Yorkton having earned 10 national points.

In the race for one of the 20 coveted berths to the 2021 PBR Canada National Finals, Davidson rose from No. 31 to No. 27, and Robbins maintained his No. 14 rank.

Rounding out the Top 5, and tying for fifth, was Micheal Ostashek (Edson, Alberta) and Tim Lipsett (Lumsden, Saskatchewan).

Ostashek and Lipsett tied for the Round 1 win, both scored 83.5 points when they rode Quiet Riot (Lazy S Bucking Bulls) and Christopher (Vold Rodeo), respectively.

Lipsett maintained his No. 15 rank in the standings, while Ostashek rose from No. 17 to No. 16.

In the bull pen, Howlin’ Wolf (Flying Four Bucking Bulls) was the high-marked bull of the event. The bovine athlete posted a 42.5-point score when he bucked off Tyler Craig (Crossfield, Alberta) in 4.26 seconds in Round 2.

PBR Canada Touring Pro Division

Yorkton Grain Millers Harvest Showdown

Gallagher Centre – Yorkton, Saskatchewan

(Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Ashton Sahli, 83-82-165.00-23 Points. Jordan Hansen, 79-85.5-164.50-17 Points. Coy Robbins, 0-84.5-84.50-10 Points.

(tie). Weston Davidson, 0-84.5-84.50-10 Points.

Micheal Ostashek, 83.5-0-83.50-8.5 Points.

(tie). Tim Lipsett, 83.5-0-83.50-8.5 Points.

Blake Smith [1], 82-0-82.00-3 Points. Dawson Shannon [1], 81.5-0-81.50-0.5 Points.

(tie). Blake Smith [2], 81.5-0-81.50-0.5 Points.

Aaron Roy, 79-0-79.00

Jake Gardner, 0-0-0.00

Tyler Craig [1], 0-0-0.00

Tyler Craig [2], 0-0-0.00

Chad Hartman, 0-0-0.00

Dawson Shannon [2], 0-0-0.00

Jaden Ozirney, 0-0-0.00