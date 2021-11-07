RANKIN Inlet – NEWS – RCMP in Rankin Inlet report that on November 6, 2021 at 2:15 pm, officers responded to a disturbance of intoxicated males in Area 6 of the community.
Police state that “One male obtained a rifle and was seen walking in town, he shot toward the police officers. The male took a truck at gunpoint and drove outside the town limits where he was contained for several hours”.
The RCMP Emergency Response Team from Manitoba were deployed to assist and were involved in a shooting incident with the male.
A man, age 22, was later pronounced dead.
Ottawa Police Service will conduct an independent investigation into this matter. These events are difficult for all involved.
RCMP state in a press release, “Our thoughts are with the family and community at this time”.