RANKIN Inlet – NEWS – RCMP in Rankin Inlet report that on November 6, 2021 at 2:15 pm, officers responded to a disturbance of intoxicated males in Area 6 of the community.

Police state that “One male obtained a rifle and was seen walking in town, he shot toward the police officers. The male took a truck at gunpoint and drove outside the town limits where he was contained for several hours”.