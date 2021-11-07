Thunder Bay – TECH – Trading in cryptocurrency Bitcoin on Sunday has been positive. The price for Bitcoin is up over $62,833.74, a gain of 2.39 per cent.

There is growing speculation that a range of crypto is going to be experiencing bull market conditions for the rest of 2021.

Some are speculating that Bitcoin will top the $100,000 mark either before the end of 2021 or early into 2022.

Then on the other side there are speculators who are far less bullish on Bitcoin but are predicting some of the other crypto will have spectacular gains in price.

The market is, as always volatile and caution is needed as with all investments.