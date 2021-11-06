Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 28 year old Whitney Wynne.

Whitney was last seen on the morning of November 6, 2021 in the area of Grenville Ave.

Her family is concerned for her well being.

Whitney is described as being an Indigenous female, who is 5’9″ tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Whitney has a medium complexion, black hair, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with a polar bear emblem. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Whitney Wynne is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.