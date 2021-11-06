In the population of billions, no individual is identical. Their personality makes them unique and different from others. Regardless of the personality, a person is also different from the heart.

Some people effortlessly regulate two different sides of themselves. Thien Thy Huynh Le aka Asian Barbie belongs to that niche. She has an audacious personality and a humble heart.

Hailing from a small village Gó Công, Vietnam, Thien Thy Huynh Le has walked a road that was loaded with multiple hardships. She knew her destination had took every ounce of her determination to build new blood. Soon her tantalizing physique became the talk of the town.

Creating a social media platform gave the model a grand stage to exhibit her fierce character. She ignited millions of hearts with an abundance of curiosity. These resulted in the overflowing chat boxes. Asian Barbie had multiple messages conveying various meanings.

No matter what, Asain Barbie never bypasses to carry her golden heart. She replies to all her messages very calmly and sweetly. That is what makes her soft-hearted.

Talking about the same, Thien Thy Huynh Le’s charitable events cannot be overlooked. By utilising her enthusiasm for racer cars that she built, Asian Barbie also hosted numerous charity shows for the underprivileged.

She also goes back to her motherland where she has built an orphanage for the abandoned children and homeless senior citizens. Thien Thy Huynh Le has a patroness heart indeed. All of these make her a beautiful person in and out.

Asian Barbie is also a mother, a rapper, a model and a social media influencer. Her courageous heart is an inspiration for millions of others as well.