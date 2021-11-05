New legislation would strengthen democracy by getting big money out of Alberta politics and establishing a set election date

EDMONTON – POLITICS – If passed, Bill 81, the Election Statutes Amendment Act, would ban foreign money in provincial politics. It would do this by only allowing those who live in Alberta to make election advertising contributions. It would also ban people living outside of Canada and non-Canadian corporations or organizations from making political advertising contributions. These changes prohibit other jurisdictions from unduly influencing Alberta elections.

The act would set an annual $30,000 limit for donations to third parties, often called political action committees. It would also prohibit political parties, candidates and constituency associations from contributing to third parties.

Bill 81 would establish the last Monday in May as Election Day in Alberta. This is meant to level the playing field for all political parties, remove the advantage a governing party currently has and increase trust in the democratic process.

“Foreign entities have no business interfering in Alberta’s elections. This province belongs to its people, and elections must remain a time for Albertans to discuss and determine the fate of their province – without undue foreign influence. Through this bill, we are taking action to make Alberta’s elections fairer and more modern. These changes will strengthen our democracy and make it easier for Albertans to vote.” Kaycee Madu, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The Election Statutes Amendment Act would also establish a formula for determining election expense limits for parties. It would reflect the increase in costs for campaign expenses. Currently, there is a flat limit of $2 million. The new limit would be $1.16 per registered voter.

The act would allow for increasing the number of advance voting places, where needed, to make it easier for Albertans who want to vote early. An amendment would also require voters to produce identification to vote in provincial elections, as in municipal and federal elections, increasing the integrity of Alberta elections.

Amendments would also help voting stations run more smoothly by allowing election officers to perform a wider range of assigned duties instead of being restricted to specialized roles.

The Election Statutes Amendment Act would also make minor amendments to electoral legislation, including the Alberta Senate Election Act, to ensure words and phrases are consistent throughout all election legislation. For example, proposed changes include changing terms like “polling day” to “election day.”

