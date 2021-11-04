THUNDER BAY – After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 implications, the Big Nickel hockey tournament in Sudbury is returning and the Thunder Bay under-13 Kings will be there taking part and looking to retain the title they won back in 2019.

Joining the Kings in the U-13 AAA division of the four-day event will be eight other clubs from across the province.

Thunder Bay will open up play Friday as they take on the North Bay Trappers at 11:45 a.m.

They’ll square off against the Toronto Young Nationals at 6 p.m., later in the day.

Saturday’s slate for the Kings has them taking on the host Sudbury Nickel Capitals at 8:15 a.m. before concluding round robin play at 2:45 p.m. versus the Soo Jr. Greyhounds.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals Sunday morning with the winners of those contests taking part in the U-13 final at 2 p.m.

BIG NICKEL WEBSITE