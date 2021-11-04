Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Be set for a nice above average Thursday across much of the region.

Warmer temperatures mean getting out for a fall walk.

Thunder Bay

Sunny skies and a daytime high of 8 are forecast for the city today. The morning will start chilly with the wind chill at -10. Through the day, winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early in the afternoon.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday evening. It will become partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Fort Frances

It will cool to -4 to start the day in Fort Frances. Mainly sunny skies with a daytime hight of 8 is in the forecast. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. The wind chill will be at minus 8 in the morning.

Clear skies will give way to clouds around midnight. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies in Sachigo Lake to start Thursday. Skies will becoming a mix of sun and cloud in later in the the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday night with winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Marten Falls

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday in Marten Falls. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Clear skies to start the evening. It will become partly cloudy near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden will be at -4 to start the day. A mix of sun and cloud will give way to clearing skies by the afternoon. Wind will become southwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High of 6 but the wind chill will be minus 9 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

For Thursday night, clear skies will becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low minus 1.