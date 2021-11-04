FORT FRANCES – On November 3, 2021, at approximately 10:16 pm, the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a traffic complainant in the Town of Fort Frances.

Rainy River District officers located the motor vehicle in the Town of Rainy River. Officers conducted a roadside Alcohol Screening Device on the driver. The driver failed and arrested at the scene. During the interaction the 36 year old individual resisted his arrest.

As a result, Mark KLOPROGGE, of Atikokan On, is charged with Operation While Impaired – Alcohol, contrary to section 320.14(1)(b), and Resist Arrest contrary to section 129 of the Criminal Code.

The driver was issued a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 26, 2022, in Rainy River.