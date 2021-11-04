GERALDTON – NEWS – On Wednesday November 3rd, 2021, the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Greenstone OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Anishinabek Police Service (APS) and Nishnawbe Aski Police (NAPS) Drug unit conducted a traffic stop on Chapais Point Road in Ginoogaming as part of ongoing drug trafficking investigations.

The traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver and passengers.

As a result of the investigation police located, a quantity of drugs including methamphetamine, crack cocaine, an unknown brown powder, suboxone pills, various drug paraphernalia and a small amount of Canadian currency.

Terry PARISE – 38 years old of Geraldton, ON has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine CDSA 5(2)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.00 – C.C. Sec. 354(1)(a)

Driving while under suspension – HTA section 53(1)

Esther MOORE – 48 years old of Greenstone, Ontario has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine CDSA 5(2)

Fail to comply with Probation Order – C.C. Sec 733.1(1)

Faring SHAGANASH – 49 years old of Ginoogaming, FN has been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine CDSA 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – Methamphetamine CDSA 4(1)

All three accused were remanded into custody pending Bail hearing.

The OPP is committed to supporting safe and healthy communities for all Ontarians. If you have information about the sale drugs please contact your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.