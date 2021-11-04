Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police have arrested a Thunder Bay man Wednesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into possession of child pornography.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation in August of 2021 after learning a local Internet user had been suspected of exchanging files associated with child exploitation.

As a result of continued investigation, police learned the identity of the local Internet user.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Cyber Crime Unit officers, with assistance from members of the Community Oriented Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 800 block of Red River Road.

Multiple electronic devices were seized as a result of the search. Some material reviewed by investigators were determined to be consistent with child pornography.

A male accused was arrested at the scene and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Cameron Ely KIVARI, 50, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

KIVARI appeared in bail court on Thursday, November 4 and was released with conditions and a future appearance date.