DRYDEN – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden and Kenora Detachments with the assistance of the British Columbia Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Fugitive Return Program and the British Columbia Sheriff Service (BCSS) have arrested two individuals in British Columbia and returned them to Ontario to answer to drug trafficking charges stemming from an October 2018 incident.

As a result of a multi-jurisdictional operation, Theadore MURI, 34 years of age from Little Fort, British Columbia has been arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant for the following charges:

Driving While Ability Impaired – Criminal Code 253(1)(a)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2) X2

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance -Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 4(1)

Possession for the purpose of distributing – Cannabis Act 9(2)

Fail to Appear with Appearance Notice – Criminal Code 145(5)(b)

The accused remains in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the above charges.

Rick RODRIGUEZ, 35 years of age from Clearwater, British Columbia has been arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant for the following charges:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 – Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2) X2

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I substance – heroin – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 4(1)

Possession for the purpose of distributing – Cannabis Act 9(2)

Fail to Attend Court – Criminal Code 145(2)(b)

The accused remains in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice to answer to the above charges.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.