Thunder Bay – LIVING – As the weather turns colder, taking a break and getting some needed revitalization can happen via a visit to the Centennial Conservatory.

The Conservatory is open for your enjoyment.

Visitors of the COVID safety protocols still in place at the Botanical Conservatory.

Staff say that they are aware that not everyone is following the posted signage.

Please follow the rules for your own safety and the safety of others.

-Do not enter if you have any symptoms of COVID 19

-Masks are MANDATORY (unless medically exempt or under 2yrs)

-Enter and exit through the appropriately marked doors

-Use the hand sanitizer provided at the entrance

-Maintain 2 metres distance from others unless you are from the same household

-NO eating or drinking inside

-Follow the directional arrows

-Please obey all posted signage