SUDBURY – COVID-19 Update – In a sign of just how quickly a problem with regard to COVID-19 can spread, Public Health officials in Sudbury are just now, November 3, 2021 advising the public of a potential HIGH RISK exposure to COVID-19 that happened at a Sudbury Licenced Establishment.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19, specifically for anyone who attended Zig’s Bar (54 Elgin Street) in Greater Sudbury.

Due to the findings of Public Health’s investigation and the high risk of transmission, anyone on the dance floor at Zig’s Bar between 1 am and 2:30 am on Sunday, October 24, 2021, must self-isolate immediately, up to and including November 3, 2021, if you are not immunized or not fully immunized against COVID-19. Self-isolation means you must stay home and isolate away from others in your home.

Actions to take for potential exposure:

Any individual who was present on the date and time listed in the potential exposure above is advised to follow public health guidance:

If you are not immunized or not fully immunized , self-isolate immediately, up to and including November 3, 2021.

, self-isolate If you are fully immunized , you do not need to self-isolate but should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms present, self-isolate immediately.

, you do not need to self-isolate but should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms present, self-isolate immediately. Seek testing immediately regardless of your immunization status or whether you have symptoms.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. Though no single measure on its own is 100% perfect, wearing a mask and ensuring you are fully vaccinated will reduce your risk of contracting or experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. By using many layers of protection against COVID-19 you lower your risks of getting or spreading COVID-19. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.