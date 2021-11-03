Thunder Bay – TECH – Bitcoin is trading slightly down as of 09:00 EDT on Wednesday.

The cryptocurrency is trading at $US 62,351. The opening price was $63,064.75

Analysts say that there are signs of a rally in the price of Bitcoin over the past week following what many are calling a price correction in late October.

The price for Bitcoin could draw closer to $65,000 before any pullback according to some of the experts. The third major resistance level sits at $66,926.

Each bitcoin is made up of 100,000,000 satoshis (the smallest units of bitcoin), making individual bitcoin divisible up to 8 decimal places. This allows people to purchase fractions of a bitcoin with as little as one U.S. dollar.