Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Snow is getting closer and closer.

Big question for drivers, are your tires up to the task?

Winter driving means making sure that your vehicle is ready, and that you have the needed equipment in your vehicle.

Keep in mind as winter draws closer to snowy roads, your decisions behind the wheel will impact you, your family and those in other vehicles too.

Thunder Bay Weather

Thunder Bay will see cloudy skies on Wednesday. Skies will remain mainly cloudy. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. High of plus 3. The Wind Chill will make it feel more like minus 6 in the morning.

Skies will be clearing into the evening with clear skies and a low overnight of minus 8.

Fort Frances Weather

Mainly cloudy skies in Fort Frances with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries in the morning.

Winds will becoming southwest blowing at 20 km/h in the afternoon. High for Wednesday of plus 2. Wind chill will make it feel like minus 8 in the morning.

Clear skies for Wednesday night with the low at minus 7.

Neskantaga Weather

Cloudy skies with a daytime high of -1 and a morning windchill of -13 and -6 in the afternoon greet Neskantaga this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h.

Cloudy periods for Wednesday evening. Low minus 7.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

There will be a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday in Washaho Cree Nation. Winds will be fairly calm blowing at up to 15 km/h. High zero. The wind chill will be minus 16 in the morning.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday night with an overnight low of minus 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of snow flurries in the morning. Winds will be blowing lightly at up up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Clear skies are in the forecast for Wednesday night. Low minus 7.

