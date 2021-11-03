The following message from Sylvie Hauth, Chief of Police, was provided earlier today to all members of the Thunder Bay Police Service and to the Chair of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board:

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board released yesterday a response to the Op-Ed piece from the TBPA President. The Board Chair highlighted a major goal of the new Strategic Plan:

One of our strategic goals is to have a healthy and supported workforce and to invest in people by providing a safe and positive work environment, and enable our workforce to better serve their community. We are also working towards fostering a corporate culture of holistic health and wellness, which includes:

• Incorporating a leading-edge Health, Safety and Wellness strategy that focuses on physical, mental, emotional and cultural health.

• Providing our workforce with the necessary people, training, space and equipment to safely and effectively perform their duties.

• Working with our sworn and civilian members to immediately address their top concerns in the workplace.

This goal is one which I believe will provide a strong foundation as the Thunder Bay Police Service moves forward. The development of the Strategic Plan included feedback from you, the members of the TBPS, as to the direction of this organization.

I am personally committed to working with our members and the Board towards the goals as stated in the plan. This includes having an open dialogue with the members of the Thunder Bay Police Association and the Thunder Bay Police Senior Officers Association as to how can we meet the expectations of the community we serve. We are a collective of diverse opinions and experiences, and combined, we are a strong organization that can face any challenge. There are a number of operational priorities which are important and need to be addressed.

I would like to acknowledge the results of the TBPA member survey from this past spring and the surveys which were conducted by the Police Services Board as part of their Strategic Plan research. It is clear to me that there is great importance in listening to your concerns and aspirations for the Thunder Bay Police Service. I want you to have the resources, tools, and support you need to serve the community.

I look forward to our continued work, to make the Thunder Bay Police Service better for our sworn and civilian members and our community.

Chief Hauth