Thunder Bay – ROADS – A section of Golf Links Road, at the Riviera Drive intersection, will be closed to through traffic starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 4, for watermain work.

The present work is estimated to take two days to complete, but weather conditions and other factors may impact project timelines.

While local traffic will have access to the area, other motorists are asked to take alternate routes. Signage will be posted on Golf Links Road at the John Street Road intersection and the Oliver Road intersection.

Pedestrian access will not be affected. Drivers are reminded to use extra caution and obey all posted signage when travelling near the construction area.