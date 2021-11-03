OTTAWA – Indigenous – The Government of Canada is working to renew relationships with Indigenous Peoples, including by supporting Indigenous groups that are working to rebuild their Nations or Inuit communities in a manner that responds to their unique needs and priorities . This was a key recommendation of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples and is an objective outlined in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced today that the annual call for proposals is now open to eligible First Nations, Inuit and Métis groups seeking to rebuild their Nations. Successful applicants will receive funding to support activities such as constitution development, community engagement and consultation toward rebuilding their nations. The Nation Rebuilding Program can help to advance reconciliation and self-determination for Indigenous Peoples, improve well-being and economic prosperity, and develop healthier and more sustainable communities.

In Budget 2018, the government invested $100 million over five years to support the efforts of Indigenous groups in developing their own path to reconstituting their Nations. The Nation Rebuilding Program is an important step forward on the path toward self-determination by supporting Indigenous groups in rebuilding their governance structures and capacity at the Nation level.

Marc Miller Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations states, “Supporting Indigenous groups through this innovative program helps each Nation respond to the unique needs and priorities of their communities. We are committed to working with Indigenous partners on a Nation-to-Nation, Inuit–Crown and government-to-government basis, and to supporting them on their path to self-determination. We encourage all eligible Indigenous groups to apply to this important program.”

Quick facts

in Nation Rebuilding Program funding was made available annually for five years starting in 2018–19. Recipients eligible to receive funding under this program are the following: