Thunder Bay – WEATHER – After a record warm October, get set for the November chill.

With snow flurries in the forecast for much of Western Ontario, take a little extra caution on area highways.

Thunder Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with winds becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the morning are in store for Thunder Bay. High for the day of plus 3 with the wind chill making it feel more like minus 8 in the morning.

It will remain mainly cloudy for Tuesday night. Low overnight will be a chilly minus 10.

Fort Frances

For Fort Frances the weather will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of snowflurries. Winds will become west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High of plus 2. Wind chill will make it feel like minus 8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Mainly cloudy, again with a 70 per cent chance of snow flurries changing to a 30 per cent chance of more snow in the evening. Low overnight of minus 9.

Marten Falls

Marten Falls will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for Tuesday of minus 1. Wind chill near minus 10 to start the morning.

Clouds will continue through the evening. Winds will blow at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 6 in the evening and minus 12 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries are in store for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High For Tuesday of minus 1. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning and minus 3 in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies will continue Tuesday evening with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries early in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 3 in the evening and minus 10 overnight.