KENORA – NEWS – On Friday, October 29, 2021, members of the Kenora OPP located Clifford LANDON deceased in the area of McLeod Park in the City of Kenora.

The investigation is continuing at this time with the assistance of the Northwest Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification Units (FISU).

Anyone with information please contact the Kenora OPP @ 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Our condolences to his family.