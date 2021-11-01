Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – Northwest Employment Works and Career Services will be hosting a Heddle Shipyards | Fabmar Metal Inc. Job Fair on campus on Tuesday, November 2 from 12:00 to 7:00 pm

at 960 William Street – Sibley Hall, Thunder Bay Campus

Please bring a resume, proof of double-vaccination, and photo ID.

Contact Northwest Employment Works at (807) 473-3829 for more information.

The Government of Canada awarded a performance-based contract to Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards for the full construction of two joint support ships (JSS). Valued at $2.4 billion (including taxes), this contract will allow the transition to full-rate construction of the first ship, the construction of early blocks for which began in June 2018, and then building the second ship.

Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), the Government of Canada is equipping members of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) with modern, built-in-Canada ships and equipment needed to carry out their important work now and into the future, while supporting and creating jobs right across the country.