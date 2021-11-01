Thunder Bay – NEWS – Carter Drew CADE of Thunder Bay man has been arrested and charged for his suspected role in an October shooting that occurred on the city’s south side.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally dispatched to the 300 block of May Street South just after 8:20 pm on Saturday, October 23 following a reported weapons incident. Police learned the incident was a shooting, and that a male victim from the Niagara region was injured as a result.

Superior North EMS paramedics transported to victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The initial police response involved members of the Uniform Patrol Branch and the Emergency Task Unit. Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit also became involved in the ongoing investigation.

As a result of their continued investigative efforts, police identified a suspect. He was located and arrested on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Carter Drew CADE, 27, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Attempt Murder

• Break and Enter with Intent

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

He appeared in bail court on Sunday, October 31 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.