Thunder Bay – Weather – For Halloween, the weather is not forecast to be all that nice. Snow flurries or rain showers are likely.

Bundle up the little ones so they can have a safe and fun Halloween.

Thunder Bay

For Halloween, expect mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for the day will be 6. The UV index 1 or low.

For Sunday night, for Trick or Treaters there will be mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 40 per cent chance of flurries by the evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h. Low plus 2.

Fort Frances

Fort Frances will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of either snow flurries or rain showers. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature will remain steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies will continue Sunday night. There will be a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low zero.

Sachigo Lake

Cloudy skies are in store for Sachigo Lake with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. A few flurries or rain showers are forecast to begin in the morning. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle early in the morning. Winds will becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Snow flurries with local blowing snow is forecast for late in the evening and overnight. Local amounts of 2 centimetres are possible. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers are in store for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. The temperature will remain steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the evening may hamper trick or treaters in Dryden. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.