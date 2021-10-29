Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Services responded to an early morning structural fire on the city’s north side side at the Landmark Inn on Dawson Road.

The initial alarm was quickly upgraded to a second alarm after staff on site noticed smoke on the third floor of the complex. Fire crews responding from Station 2 confirmed a working fire after they entered the hotel and proceeded to the third floor.

Firefighters used forcible entry to gain access to the fire room and quickly brought the contents fire under control using a charged hand line from a nearby standpipe connection. A quick search of the fire room confirmed the room was vacant at the time of the fire. All the occupants of the hotel complex were evacuated while fire ground operations were in effect.

A total of six pumpers, one aerial ladder and one command unit responded to the working fire. SNEMS assisted with equipment and personnel until casualties could be assessed. There were no injuries to report for occupants or fire fighters on the scene.

Fire damage was limited to the contents of a single hotel room while smoke and water damage were present to the immediate adjoining rooms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.