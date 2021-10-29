Thunder Bay – BUSINESS – The Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s two-day virtual Annual Meeting and Convention concluded on Thursday. A key focus of the conference was the debate of resolutions on a broad range of issues including taxation, immigration, human resources, and international trade policies. Approved policies become official Canadian Chamber positions and will form the CCC’s advocacy activities with the new Federal Government.

Thunder Bay Chamber delegates were successful in garnering national support for a local resolution that addresses the improper collection of duties at land borders with the United States.

As outlined in the resolution, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is responsible for the collection of taxes, duties, and tariffs on imported items. Currently, there is a significant gap in CBSA duty collection at US/Canada land border crossings due to the incorrect identification of country-of-origin code resulting in duty free status.

The resolution recommends three specific actions for the Government of Canada to take to safeguard a level playing field for Canadian retailers and ensure that duties are appropriately collected at land border crossings.

To read the full text of our submitted policy resolutions visit:

https://tbchamber.ca/ccc-2021-cbsa-duty-collection/