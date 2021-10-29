Thunder Bay – TECH – Bitcoin has been selling above the $US60,000 level on Friday.

The price was around $60,900 per coin, while rivals Ether and Dogecoin were trading around $4,340 and 29 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk.

International cryptocurrency markets have rallied sharply upwards in recent weeks.

Ether is up over 60% since its late September low.

Biitcoin set its own record last week at $67,016 and is up about 50% since late September.

That despite a drop earlier this week that had some investors very worried.