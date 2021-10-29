Fourth accused connected to homicide investigation arrested, charged

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit have arrested a Thunder Bay man in connection with their homicide investigation into the death of Jordan LAPOINTE.

The fourth accused connected to this investigation is Ronald Jerry HILL, 43, of Thunder Bay. He is charged with:

• First Degree Murder

• Arson: Damage to Property.

He appeared in bail court on Friday, October 29 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date