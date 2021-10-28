Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit have arrested a third individual amid a continuing investigation into the homicide of Jordan LAPOINTE.
Zachary Johnson SZURA, 22, of Thunder Bay, was arrested by police on Wednesday, October 27 and charged with Arson: Damage to Property.
SZURA appeared in bail court on Thursday, October 28 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.
The homicide investigation remains ongoing.
If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.