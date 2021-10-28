Thunder Bay – NEWS – There are some last minute school transportation updates as a couple of routes won’t be running as planned today.

***UPDATE #2 – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28 @ 6:55 AM*** SOUTH 60 servicing St. Martin AM & PM cancelled for Thursday, October 28, 2021 due to no driver available.

***UPDATED – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28 @ 5:50 AM*** SOUTH 33 servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, École Catholique Franco-Supérieur AM cancelled for Thursday, October 28, 2021 due to no driver available.

Due to an ongoing and severe driver shortage, the following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated. We regret any inconvenience this will cause.

NORTH 66 servicing St. Bernard AM, Franco-Superior AM cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to no driver available.

NORTH 70 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM & PM, St. Bernard AM, Franco-Superior AM cancelled through Monday, November 1, 2021 due to no driver available.