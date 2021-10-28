Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested multiple suspects – including three Toronto teens, and a Toronto man – following their armed forced entry into an apartment unit in Westfort overnight.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Brach were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Amelia Street West just before 12:30 am following reports of three suspects forcefully entering an apartment unit. The suspects were in possession of a shotgun during this forced entry.

Police arrived on scene and prepared to contain the room, however, two suspects fled. A foot pursuit ensued, and one male was arrested after a brief struggle. The suspect assaulted one of the arresting officers during that struggle.

During this pursuit and arrest, other officers were able to contain the scene. An investigation led police to locate and seize the shotgun.

The investigation also led police to identify numerous other suspects who were connected to the initial disturbance.

Many of those suspects were in other apartment units when police arrived. Despite this, officers were able to identify, locate and arrest additional suspects.

They were later transported to TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Shawn James Wade PRATT, 50, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Use of a Firearm While Attempting to Commit Offence • Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose • Careless Storage of a Firearm • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm • Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized • Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling • Breach of Probation • Possession of Property Obtained by Crim Under $5,000 • Breach of Probation

Anthony Omar TALBERT, 28, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose • Careless Storage of a Firearm • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm • Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized • Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling • Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest • Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order

Three 17-year-old males from Toronto are each charged with:

• Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose • Careless Storage of a Firearm • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm • Possession of a Firearm with Knowledge its Possession is Unauthorized

The identity of the youths involved are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All adult accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, October 28 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. The youth accused were expected to appear in bail court later Thursday, October 28, 2021.