Prime Minister to Announce New Cabinet at Rideau Hall

By
NetNewsLedger
-
200
House of Commons and the Library of Parliament
House of Commons and the Library of Parliament

OTTAWA – POLITICS – Prime Minister Trudeau will announce the new Liberal cabinet today.

There are reports that Marc Garneau will be dropped from the Foreign Affairs position and out of cabinet.

As well several reports are that Thunder Bay Superior North MP Patty Hajdu will be moved from the Health portfolio.

There were four ministers who lost their seats in the election and the PM is going to have to replace them.

There will be a new Minister of National Defence.

