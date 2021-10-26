Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There will be a blend of fall weather as we wind down October.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle this morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High for Tuesday of 7. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Low plus 4.

Fort Frances

A mix of sun and cloud to start the day in Fort Frances. Skies will be clearing late this morning. Winds will becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 10. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will start with clear skies. There will be increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h. Low plus 3.

Washaho Cree Nation

A mix of sun and cloud with winds becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Wind south 20 km/h. Low zero.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is at the freezing mark today in Dryden. Get outside today and enjoy the sun. It will be rainy for the next several days.

Mainly cloudy skies this morning are expected. It will be clearing early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 8. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight partly cloudy skies. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.