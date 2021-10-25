Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we near the end of October, overall it has been a very typical fall month.

Thunder Bay Weather

Cloudy skies for Monday. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 8. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies will continue for Monday night. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Fort Frances Weather

For Monday in Fort Frances there will be a mix of sun and cloud. It will become cloudy near noon. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies to start the evening. It will become partly cloudy in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

A mix of sun and cloud with fog patches dissipating in the morning. Winds light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Partly cloudy skies for Monday night with winds becoming south 20 km/h near midnight. Low plus 1.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

For Monday in Dryden, skies will be cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Partly cloudy skies for Monday night. Winds will be at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight