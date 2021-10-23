Thunder Bay – LIVING – Free Public Lecture – Beth Hanna – The path to a more inclusive narrative: sharing experiences

This will be a virtual event that is free to view. The webinar will be recorded and posted to the Museum’s YouTube at a later date.

More information and the link to watch the webinar can be found at this webpage: https://www.thunderbaymuseum.com/community-programming/special-events-activities/lecture-series/lecture-beth-hanna-ceo-ontario-heritage-trust/

In recent years the Ontario Heritage Trust has designed programs and partnerships to create a more inclusive discussion of heritage, to expand the historical narrative in Ontario using land protection and stewardship, public programs and its social media platforms to explore new approaches to the work we do. We are working with communities across the province, urban and rural, to share their own stories in their own voices, to celebrate the diversity of experiences, languages, customs and perspectives of different people and different places. Drawing from specific examples of programs and property protection, and sharing lessons learned from collaborations with Indigenous nations and racialized communities, Beth will discuss some thinking on new initiatives along with the joys and challenges of the Trust’s work to design protection practices and interpretation approaches that are more honest and inclusive.

Bio: Beth Hanna is Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Heritage Trust. She has a wealth of experience in the design and delivery of inclusive, multi-faceted public programs and the creation of integrated approaches to the conservation and stewardship of heritage – cultural and natural, tangible and intangible. She is passionate about giving voice to the diversity of experiences, traditions, and histories of Ontario’s peoples and communities.

This lecture session is part of a the Society’s long tradition of holding free public lectures. Talks on a wide range of topics are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Thunder Bay Museum from September to April.

2021-2022 Thunder Bay Museum lecture series is sponsored by the Lakehead University Department of History.