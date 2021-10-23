Two Hills County, Alta – On October 23, 2021 at approximately 2:35 pm MDT, members of the RCMP from the Two Hills, Elk Point and Vermilion Detachments, along with a number of Emergency Services Personnel from a number of regional fire departments and paramedics responded to an industrial explosion and fire at a crude oil tank farm north of highway 640 in Two Hills County, AB.

The fire is contained to the site at this time, and there are no reports of casualties. No residences are under threat from the fire.

Currently highway 640 is blocked both East and West to allow emergency personnel and equipment access to the scene, and travel is not recommended on Range Roads 62 and 63, or Township Road 554, to the north of the fire site due to poor visibility cause by smoke.

At this time the cause of the fire is not believed to be criminal in nature, however the investigation into the cause will continue.