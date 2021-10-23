Thunder Bay – WEATHER –A fall day is in store across the region.

Thunder Bay Weather

Mainly cloudy skies with winds becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the morning. High for Saturday will be 8. The wind chill will be at minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Skies will be cloudy for Saturday evening. They will shift to becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Fort Frances Weather

The day will start at +2 in Fort Frances. Cloudy skies are in the forecast with a high of 6. The UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies for Saturday night with winds up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Sachigo Lake Weather

Mainly cloudy skies for Sachigo Lake with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Temperature will remain steady near plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Low overnight of minus 4.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. High for Saturday of plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Saturday night will see cloudy skies. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.