GREENSTONE – NEWS – On 20 October 2021 members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Nishnawbe-Aski Police (NAPS) executed a search warrant at a Centennial Drive residence in the community of Longlac. Three accused were located inside the residence.

Crystal TUCKER, 32 yrs of Longlac

Malicaih BEGIN, 19 yrs of Longlac

Jeffery BEGIN, 29 yrs of Longlac

All three were arrested and charged with the following offences:

Adult Trafficking in a Schedule 1 substance – Fentanyl pursuant to Sect. 5(1) of the CDSA

2. Adult Possession of a schedule 1 substance – Methamphetamine pursuant to Sect. 4(1) of the CDSA

3. Possession of property obtained by crime pursuant to section 354(1)(a) CC

As a result all three accused were remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Greenstone OPP are continuing with this investigation in conjunction with the Greenstone Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Thunder Bay Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.